Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases Shares of 5,500 MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGP. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,095,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,612,000 after buying an additional 2,068,355 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,779,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,320 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 4,248,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,565,000 after purchasing an additional 961,845 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 1,324.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 860,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,640,000 after purchasing an additional 799,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,260,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,766,000 after purchasing an additional 751,880 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,393,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $34.37.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $225.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.16 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1.37%. As a group, analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

In other news, CFO Andy H. Chien acquired 1,000 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,248 shares in the company, valued at $868,694.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Rietbrock acquired 2,000 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,696.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,635. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

