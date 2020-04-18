Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases Shares of 6,000 Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HASI. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 122.2% during the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 5,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HASI. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $714,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $82,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,428.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 11,000 shares of company stock worth $206,860 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HASI traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,246. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.98. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 21.77, a quick ratio of 21.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.