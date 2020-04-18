Versant Capital Management Inc Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,206,000. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $349,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 73,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,425 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,330. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $139.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.90 and a 200-day moving average of $124.65.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.