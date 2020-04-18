Versant Capital Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,127 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in GoPro were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in GoPro during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in GoPro by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in GoPro during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in GoPro by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Get GoPro alerts:

NASDAQ:GPRO traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $2.82. 5,274,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,887,499. The stock has a market cap of $402.47 million, a PE ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85. GoPro Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.94 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GoPro Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Lurie purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,311.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GPRO shares. BidaskClub downgraded GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GoPro from $3.50 to $2.20 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup downgraded GoPro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.