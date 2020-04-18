Versant Capital Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 68.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,377 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,580,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,806,000 after buying an additional 283,554 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,187,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $421,188,000 after purchasing an additional 420,595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,621,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,817,000 after purchasing an additional 290,655 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,601,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,669,000 after purchasing an additional 45,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,500,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,558,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,987,046. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.74. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $59.09.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

