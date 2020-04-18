Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 141,659 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 91.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,659 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCY. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,881,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,568,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,489,000 after buying an additional 478,599 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 778,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,015,000 after buying an additional 282,454 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 340.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 284,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 219,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 714,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,148,000 after buying an additional 213,403 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

PCY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,773. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.33. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $30.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.