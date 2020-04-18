Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 4,603 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises about 0.9% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 60,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 186,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,108 shares in the last quarter. Moller Financial Services raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 372,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,597. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day moving average of $65.56. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $71.07.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

