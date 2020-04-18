Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 8,779 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,779 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 2.9% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 141,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 34,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $16.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,178,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,807,023. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $16.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average is $14.73.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

