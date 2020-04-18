Versant Capital Management Inc Takes $122,000 Position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,755,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,034,000 after buying an additional 3,165,853 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,418,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 1,115.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,001,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,905 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,719,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,787,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,559,000 after purchasing an additional 750,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NRG Energy from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.94.

Shares of NYSE:NRG traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,975,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.54. NRG Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a negative return on equity of 120.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

