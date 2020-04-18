Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) PT Lowered to $16.50

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $17.00 to $16.50 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

VIAV has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Viavi Solutions from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Viavi Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Viavi Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.61.

NASDAQ:VIAV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,961,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,130. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $16.35.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $313.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.83 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 3.64%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,969 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $27,979.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,300.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

