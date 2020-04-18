Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Victory Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Victory Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.68.

Shares of Victory Capital stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,398. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.62. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The company has a market cap of $954.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 36.38% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $218.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,015 shares in the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,477,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 698.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 528,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 462,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 569,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after purchasing an additional 120,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

