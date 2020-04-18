Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in Visa by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in Visa by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens lowered their price target on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $7.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,369,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,077,494. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The company has a market capitalization of $325.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

