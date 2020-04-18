Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Decreases Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,482 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,579,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,992. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.79. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $29.21.

