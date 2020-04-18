Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF comprises 1.5% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned 4.21% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MOTI. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOTI traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.63. 17,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,708. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.04. VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $33.21.

