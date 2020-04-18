Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Has $2.31 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

MUB stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.51. The company had a trading volume of 905,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,018. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $118.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.87.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

