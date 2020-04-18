Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Has $203,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,834 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.36. The stock had a trading volume of 27,368,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,842,793. The firm has a market cap of $251.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

