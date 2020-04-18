Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,993 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF comprises 3.0% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned approximately 0.17% of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,472,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,513,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,171,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,081,000. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,889,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MOAT traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $46.38. The company had a trading volume of 699,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,009. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.74. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $56.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.