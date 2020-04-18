Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Has $574,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,103 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 956.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.34. The company had a trading volume of 464,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,830. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.17.

