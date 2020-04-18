Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Has $8.55 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,067 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $8,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,171.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,791,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,690,126. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.47.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

