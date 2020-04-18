Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Has $8.66 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,669 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 6.4% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned about 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $8,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,452.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.94. 962,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,062. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $62.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1957 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

