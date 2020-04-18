Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 215,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $567,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,450,000 after acquiring an additional 109,390 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 219,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.32. 8,196,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,978,015. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2519 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

