Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.4% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,832,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,569 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,685,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,949,000 after purchasing an additional 82,408 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,076,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,744,000 after purchasing an additional 206,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,562,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,217,000 after purchasing an additional 41,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,331,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,733,000 after purchasing an additional 148,452 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.50. The company had a trading volume of 906,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,543. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $77.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.2301 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

