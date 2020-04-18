Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,051 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $5,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,251,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,744,000 after acquiring an additional 613,557 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,661,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,484,000 after purchasing an additional 181,362 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,197,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,352,000 after purchasing an additional 175,932 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,947,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,336,000 after purchasing an additional 233,921 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,899,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,285,000 after purchasing an additional 664,326 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,218. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average of $56.03. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $61.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4183 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

