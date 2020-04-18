Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,316,000 after purchasing an additional 34,631 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $114,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $2,447,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 25,288 shares during the last quarter.

SCZ stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.21. 1,519,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,363,167. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $62.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.06.

