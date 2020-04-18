Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

IVV traded up $7.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $287.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,982,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,551,616. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.68. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $1.5314 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

