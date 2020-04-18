Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 105,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March makes up approximately 1.8% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Shares of PMAR stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.56. 445,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,285. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $26.99.

