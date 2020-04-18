Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October comprises about 1.5% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned about 18.96% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POCT. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter.

POCT traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $23.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,391. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $25.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average is $24.65.

