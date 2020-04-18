Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October comprises about 1.5% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned about 18.96% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POCT. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter.

POCT traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $23.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,391. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $25.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average is $24.65.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.