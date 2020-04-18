Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,689,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,032. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.33 and its 200 day moving average is $55.54. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $62.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.266 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

