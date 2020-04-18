Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Raises Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $21.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,161,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,445,674. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.41. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

