Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Sells 17,981 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,981 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 5.6% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

SCHX traded up $1.79 on Friday, reaching $68.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,761,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,697. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.04 and its 200 day moving average is $72.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.3383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

