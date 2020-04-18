Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Sells 18,616 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,616 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 3.1% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 79,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 60,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 20,596 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $474,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,919,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,884. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.60. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4419 per share. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.