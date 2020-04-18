Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wabash National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Wabash National from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.25.

WNC stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.60. 768,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,678. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $383.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.10. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.14 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 57.5% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 569,007 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 2,678.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter valued at $3,564,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the period.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

