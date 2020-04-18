Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 44.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,849 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 23,495 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $697,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

WBA traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.50. 6,288,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,329,110. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.45.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.