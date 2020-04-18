Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,361 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,205 shares of company stock worth $27,550,840. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.58.

WMT stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,303,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,538,874. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.57 and a 200 day moving average of $117.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $98.85 and a fifty-two week high of $132.97.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

