Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,110 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $831,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,977 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $186,636,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 11,851.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,593,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $308,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,394 shares during the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Oppenheimer raised Walmart from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.58.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.12. The stock had a trading volume of 10,303,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,538,874. The company has a market cap of $364.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $98.85 and a fifty-two week high of $132.97.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

