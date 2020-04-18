Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,938 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Walmart from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.58.

WMT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.12. 10,303,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,538,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.74. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $98.85 and a 1-year high of $132.97.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

