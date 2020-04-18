Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,948 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,326 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.12. The stock had a trading volume of 10,285,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,493,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $98.85 and a 52 week high of $132.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.57 and a 200 day moving average of $117.74. The company has a market cap of $374.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 43.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.58.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

