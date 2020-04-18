Wanchain Price Tops $0.14 (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001970 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bitbns, Binance and DragonEX. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $17.62 million and $641,844.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005906 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008134 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,899,997 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DragonEX, Binance, Bitbns and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

