Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,824 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,086 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $25,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,931,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 12,907.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 106,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,079,000 after buying an additional 105,584 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,602,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,684,000 after buying an additional 95,549 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2,803.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,417,000 after buying an additional 66,554 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 160,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,824,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total value of $637,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on WSO. Stephens reduced their price target on Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.67.

Watsco stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.26. 212,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,690. Watsco Inc has a 12-month low of $132.97 and a 12-month high of $186.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Watsco had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Watsco Inc will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.775 per share. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.23%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

