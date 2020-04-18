Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Shares Acquired by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on W shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Monday, April 6th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $96.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

W stock traded up $6.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,685,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,190. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.53. Wayfair Inc has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $166.40.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post -12.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $494,564.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,258,501.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $71,537.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,896,023.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,019,617 shares of company stock valued at $24,616,292 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.