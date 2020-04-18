We Are One Seven LLC Buys 738 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,695 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.0% of We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Visa by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 135,653 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $1,342,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $89,422,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 30,328 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

Visa stock traded up $7.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.54. 15,326,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,640,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,326. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

