Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 595 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 6.2% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 70.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its position in Mastercard by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 311,811 shares of company stock worth $100,452,526. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $316.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.68.

MA stock traded up $13.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,269,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,118,428. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $248.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.70.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

