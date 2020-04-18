Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $6.38 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Visa makes up 4.2% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,303,463,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 18,464.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157,354 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1,683.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $167,889,000 after purchasing an additional 843,400 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Visa by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,103,920,000 after purchasing an additional 808,021 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

NYSE:V traded up $7.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.54. 15,326,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,640,995. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.10 and its 200-day moving average is $183.26. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.