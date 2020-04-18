Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $859,602,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,531,935,000 after buying an additional 8,343,863 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7,777.5% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 4,919,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after buying an additional 4,856,556 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,208,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,529,000 after buying an additional 2,682,046 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,252,000 after buying an additional 2,228,686 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.81.

In other news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $162,298.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,181.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,575. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $7.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.99. 93,847,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,088,694. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $96.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

