Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Buys 141 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 3.0% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Amgen by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.80.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $4.07 on Friday, reaching $234.97. 2,830,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,373,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

