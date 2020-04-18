Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Has $2.19 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,790 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 2.5% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.48. The company had a trading volume of 30,655,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,902,490. The company has a market capitalization of $176.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

