Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Increases Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 2.2% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,402,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $9.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,647,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,712,224. The company has a market capitalization of $214.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

