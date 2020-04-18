Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Invests $2.27 Million in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 69,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,000. Pfizer makes up about 2.5% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,312,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 227,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 42,268 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Pfizer by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.91. The stock had a trading volume of 22,827,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,657,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.67. The stock has a market cap of $199.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

