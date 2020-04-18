Wealth CMT Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Wealth CMT raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 529.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,304 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Wealth CMT’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wealth CMT’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,689,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,032. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.33 and a 200-day moving average of $55.54. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $62.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

