Wealth CMT Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealth CMT raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 399.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,193 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Wealth CMT’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wealth CMT’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,404,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,184,617. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.16 and a 200 day moving average of $154.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.